Bug Fixes:

Gameplay Fixes:

Fixed an issue where "-1" Rating was displayed after a match completed

Fixed an issue where players mistakenly received credits from the last produced units when selling the associated production building

Fixed an issue where CTRL+click selection functionality wasn't working properly

Removed "Standoff Orders" 'weapon' from the Shieldmaiden (GDF); this wasn't functioning as intended

Units - DYN

Havoc

Range increased to 2500 (from 2400)

