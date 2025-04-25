 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18238545 Edited 25 April 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

Gameplay Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where "-1" Rating was displayed after a match completed

  • Fixed an issue where players mistakenly received credits from the last produced units when selling the associated production building

  • Fixed an issue where CTRL+click selection functionality wasn't working properly

  • Removed "Standoff Orders" 'weapon' from the Shieldmaiden (GDF); this wasn't functioning as intended

Balance Updates:

Units - DYN

Havoc

  • Range increased to 2500 (from 2400)
