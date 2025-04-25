Bug Fixes:
Gameplay Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where "-1" Rating was displayed after a match completed
-
Fixed an issue where players mistakenly received credits from the last produced units when selling the associated production building
-
Fixed an issue where CTRL+click selection functionality wasn't working properly
-
Removed "Standoff Orders" 'weapon' from the Shieldmaiden (GDF); this wasn't functioning as intended
Balance Updates:
Units - DYN
Havoc
- Range increased to 2500 (from 2400)
