Greeting Strategists!
First of all, we want to thank you for your patience.
This update took longer than expected due to a critical bug that many community members had reported — units becoming unresponsive or refusing to move. Fixing it required extensive testing and a major rewrite of core systems. The good news? It’s been 100% resolved.
Along the way, we also added several highly requested features that many of you had been asking for!
A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to report bugs and provide feedback — your support is what keeps this project moving forward and evolving! 🚀
Below is the list with all the content of this update:
New features/content:
-
Conquest/Domination Game Mode: 4 exclusive maps for Conquest/Domination Mode
(+3 more currently in development and coming soon!)
-
Hotkey icons added to all buttons in the command panel for quicker access.
-
Added New campaign objective window now shows main goals directly in-game.
-
Added a red indicator in the Hint Window when you don't have enough resources or population to perform an action.
-
FPS Optimization for High-Unit-Count Scenarios (Performance boost of 10-20% depending on PC specs)
-
Improved Unit Pathfinding
-
Unit Colision & Formation System:
- Better Unit Collision System
- Enhanced Formation System (Formations now perform better with large groups of units)
- Improved Unit Handling System (Better responsiveness and control when managing large groups of units)
- Workshop Enhancements:
- Added Automatic Image Upload System for item previews in the Workshop (Uploaded or updated maps now generate preview images without user input)
- Users can now upload custom preview images for Workshop items (Use "steampreview.png" in the created map folder)
- Default minimaps are now displayed in-game menus if no custom minimap is provided
- Fixed Minimaps in Editor (No longer displays a minimap from a previously loaded map in menus)
-
Added Full Russian Voice Localization
-
New lighting added to the map of Mission 4 in the Crusades campaign.
-
Added Victory Sound when completing campaigns
Bug/Error Correction:
-
Fixed a bug where certain units would sometimes become immobile and unusable.
-
Fixed a bug causing large armies to occasionally freeze and stop responding.
-
Fixed a bug where units would often become unusable when fighting on bridges, getting stuck underneath them.
-
Multiplayer Fixes:
- Fixed Desync triggers related to unit recruitment across all civilizations.
- Fixed Desync triggers involving heroes: Hermann and Walter (Crusaders), and Batu Khan (Mongols).
- Fixed Desync trigger linked to unit recruitment in the Arab Mercenary Camp.
- Fixed Mercenary Camp Multiplayer Bug in Arabians (Prevented players from repeatedly recruiting mercenary templates with fast clicks)
-
Fixed a bug that miscalculated hero costs when re-recruiting them after death and level progression.
-
Fixed Worker Command Display Bug for Support Units
Balance:
-
Balanced Wall Construction Cost and Time (Walls are now more practical and useful in gameplay)
-
Balance adjustments: Increased health and damage points gained by heroes with each level up.
I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.
Changed files in this update