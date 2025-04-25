Greeting Strategists!

First of all, we want to thank you for your patience.

This update took longer than expected due to a critical bug that many community members had reported — units becoming unresponsive or refusing to move. Fixing it required extensive testing and a major rewrite of core systems. The good news? It’s been 100% resolved.

Along the way, we also added several highly requested features that many of you had been asking for!

A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to report bugs and provide feedback — your support is what keeps this project moving forward and evolving! 🚀

Below is the list with all the content of this update:

New features/content:

Conquest/Domination Game Mode: 4 exclusive maps for Conquest/Domination Mode

(+3 more currently in development and coming soon!)

Hotkey icons added to all buttons in the command panel for quicker access.

Added New campaign objective window now shows main goals directly in-game.

Added a red indicator in the Hint Window when you don't have enough resources or population to perform an action.

FPS Optimization for High-Unit-Count Scenarios (Performance boost of 10-20% depending on PC specs)

Improved Unit Pathfinding

Unit Colision & Formation System:

Better Unit Collision System

Enhanced Formation System (Formations now perform better with large groups of units)

Improved Unit Handling System (Better responsiveness and control when managing large groups of units)

Workshop Enhancements:

Added Automatic Image Upload System for item previews in the Workshop (Uploaded or updated maps now generate preview images without user input)

Users can now upload custom preview images for Workshop items (Use "steampreview.png" in the created map folder)

Default minimaps are now displayed in-game menus if no custom minimap is provided

Fixed Minimaps in Editor (No longer displays a minimap from a previously loaded map in menus)

Added Full Russian Voice Localization

New lighting added to the map of Mission 4 in the Crusades campaign.

Added Victory Sound when completing campaigns

Bug/Error Correction:

Fixed a bug where certain units would sometimes become immobile and unusable.

Fixed a bug causing large armies to occasionally freeze and stop responding.

Fixed a bug where units would often become unusable when fighting on bridges, getting stuck underneath them.

Multiplayer Fixes:

Fixed Desync triggers related to unit recruitment across all civilizations.

Fixed Desync triggers involving heroes: Hermann and Walter (Crusaders), and Batu Khan (Mongols).

Fixed Desync trigger linked to unit recruitment in the Arab Mercenary Camp.

Fixed Mercenary Camp Multiplayer Bug in Arabians (Prevented players from repeatedly recruiting mercenary templates with fast clicks)

Fixed a bug that miscalculated hero costs when re-recruiting them after death and level progression.

Fixed Worker Command Display Bug for Support Units

Balance:

Balanced Wall Construction Cost and Time (Walls are now more practical and useful in gameplay)

Balance adjustments: Increased health and damage points gained by heroes with each level up.

I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

Official Discord of the game: