 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 25 April 2025 Build 18238417 Edited 25 April 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greeting Strategists!

First of all, we want to thank you for your patience.
This update took longer than expected due to a critical bug that many community members had reported — units becoming unresponsive or refusing to move. Fixing it required extensive testing and a major rewrite of core systems. The good news? It’s been 100% resolved.

Along the way, we also added several highly requested features that many of you had been asking for!

A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to report bugs and provide feedback — your support is what keeps this project moving forward and evolving! 🚀

Below is the list with all the content of this update:

New features/content:

  • Conquest/Domination Game Mode: 4 exclusive maps for Conquest/Domination Mode
    (+3 more currently in development and coming soon!)

  • Hotkey icons added to all buttons in the command panel for quicker access.

  • Added New campaign objective window now shows main goals directly in-game.

  • Added a red indicator in the Hint Window when you don't have enough resources or population to perform an action.

  • FPS Optimization for High-Unit-Count Scenarios (Performance boost of 10-20% depending on PC specs)

  • Improved Unit Pathfinding

  • Unit Colision & Formation System:

  • Better Unit Collision System
  • Enhanced Formation System (Formations now perform better with large groups of units)
  • Improved Unit Handling System (Better responsiveness and control when managing large groups of units)
  • Workshop Enhancements:
  • Added Automatic Image Upload System for item previews in the Workshop (Uploaded or updated maps now generate preview images without user input)
  • Users can now upload custom preview images for Workshop items (Use "steampreview.png" in the created map folder)
  • Default minimaps are now displayed in-game menus if no custom minimap is provided
  • Fixed Minimaps in Editor (No longer displays a minimap from a previously loaded map in menus)

  • Added Full Russian Voice Localization

  • New lighting added to the map of Mission 4 in the Crusades campaign.

  • Added Victory Sound when completing campaigns

Bug/Error Correction:

  • Fixed a bug where certain units would sometimes become immobile and unusable.

  • Fixed a bug causing large armies to occasionally freeze and stop responding.

  • Fixed a bug where units would often become unusable when fighting on bridges, getting stuck underneath them.

  • Multiplayer Fixes:

  • Fixed Desync triggers related to unit recruitment across all civilizations.
  • Fixed Desync triggers involving heroes: Hermann and Walter (Crusaders), and Batu Khan (Mongols).
  • Fixed Desync trigger linked to unit recruitment in the Arab Mercenary Camp.
  • Fixed Mercenary Camp Multiplayer Bug in Arabians (Prevented players from repeatedly recruiting mercenary templates with fast clicks)

  • Fixed a bug that miscalculated hero costs when re-recruiting them after death and level progression.

  • Fixed Worker Command Display Bug for Support Units

Balance:

  • Balanced Wall Construction Cost and Time (Walls are now more practical and useful in gameplay)

  • Balance adjustments: Increased health and damage points gained by heroes with each level up.

I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

Official Discord of the game:

Changed files in this update

Depot 1925621
  • Loading history…
English Depot 1925622
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Spain Depot 1925623
  • Loading history…
French Depot 1925624
  • Loading history…
German Depot 1925625
  • Loading history…
Italian Depot 1925626
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 1925627
  • Loading history…
Russian Depot 1925628
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Latin America Depot 1925629
  • Loading history…
Polish Depot 2636130
  • Loading history…
Hungarian Depot 2636131
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Portugal Depot 2636132
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Brazil Depot 2636133
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link