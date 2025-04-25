 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18238411 Edited 25 April 2025 – 12:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello players,
It’s been a while since our last update. Thank you so much for your patience and continued support!
The 1.6.1 update is now live, bringing exciting new content, improved gameplay mechanics, and important bug fixes.

Update Highlights

  • New Game Mode: 3-Cushion Billiards
    A challenging and strategic billiards mode for experienced players.

  • Improved Bowling Physics
    Enhanced realism in ball spin, friction, and pin collision.

  • Global Matchmaking Server Selection
    Choose from multiple regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe for smoother gameplay and better connectivity.

  • Improved Ball Collision in Billiards
    Fixed an issue where balls reacted before actual contact.

  • Updated Match Start Rules
    The starting player is now chosen randomly instead of always defaulting to Player 1.
    This provides a more balanced and fair multiplayer experience.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Four-Ball Billiards Level 5 could not progress.

  • Fixed a bug where the support line remained visible after leveling up in billiards.

We’re committed to improving your experience with each update.
Enjoy the new content and stay tuned for more!

– Appnori Team

Changed files in this update

Windows ALL IN ONE Sports VR Content Depot 1514841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link