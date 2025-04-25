Hello players,

It’s been a while since our last update. Thank you so much for your patience and continued support!

The 1.6.1 update is now live, bringing exciting new content, improved gameplay mechanics, and important bug fixes.

New Game Mode: 3-Cushion Billiards

A challenging and strategic billiards mode for experienced players.

Improved Bowling Physics

Enhanced realism in ball spin, friction, and pin collision.

Global Matchmaking Server Selection

Choose from multiple regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe for smoother gameplay and better connectivity.

Improved Ball Collision in Billiards

Fixed an issue where balls reacted before actual contact.

Updated Match Start Rules

The starting player is now chosen randomly instead of always defaulting to Player 1.

This provides a more balanced and fair multiplayer experience.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Four-Ball Billiards Level 5 could not progress.

Fixed a bug where the support line remained visible after leveling up in billiards.

We’re committed to improving your experience with each update.

Enjoy the new content and stay tuned for more!

– Appnori Team