25 April 2025 Build 18238372 Edited 25 April 2025 – 12:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Feat]
Room Settings
1.Added time adjustment options (Speech, Selection, Defense, Voting) when creating a room.
2.Based on user feedback, other users' chatting can now be disabled during an individual's speech.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3555701
  • Loading history…
