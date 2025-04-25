[Feat]
Room Settings
1.Added time adjustment options (Speech, Selection, Defense, Voting) when creating a room.
2.Based on user feedback, other users' chatting can now be disabled during an individual's speech.
v1.0.13
[Feat]
