25 April 2025 Build 18238349 Edited 25 April 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
v0.2.3

  • Fixed incorrectly formatted Chinese, French and German localization text that made progress on the Witbier task impossible

  • Fixed bishop tasks requests to not overlap each other in the UI

  • Fixed Monk being in a broken state after certain saves/load actions

  • Fixed cooks having issues during the swapping of refectories

  • Fixed Staircase to not decrease comfort while being built

  • Fixed Laymen getting stuck after building a room

  • Fixed some room swapping issues caused by laymen not ending their job

  • Fixed VFXs for Fermentine's drunk states (thought bubbles and drunkenness VFXs)

  • Fixed several UI layout issues all over the game

  • Fixed Witbier unlock text in Chinese language

  • Fixed the Abbot/Abbess movement glitches

  • Fixed several monks animations glitches caused by their workplace being near a staircase

  • Fixed Layman being stuck because of the sales cart of the merchant

  • Fixed the progress bars not refreshing on the Escritoire researchers

  • Added several methods to auto-repair broken saves due to ales or brewers stuck in specific conditions

  • Fixed the possible duplication of brews in case of a save being done in between the delivery of ingredients and the start of the brewing

