v0.2.3

Fixed incorrectly formatted Chinese, French and German localization text that made progress on the Witbier task impossible

Fixed bishop tasks requests to not overlap each other in the UI

Fixed Monk being in a broken state after certain saves/load actions

Fixed cooks having issues during the swapping of refectories

Fixed Staircase to not decrease comfort while being built

Fixed Laymen getting stuck after building a room

Fixed some room swapping issues caused by laymen not ending their job

Fixed VFXs for Fermentine's drunk states (thought bubbles and drunkenness VFXs)

Fixed several UI layout issues all over the game

Fixed Witbier unlock text in Chinese language

Fixed the Abbot/Abbess movement glitches

Fixed several monks animations glitches caused by their workplace being near a staircase

Fixed Layman being stuck because of the sales cart of the merchant

Fixed the progress bars not refreshing on the Escritoire researchers

Added several methods to auto-repair broken saves due to ales or brewers stuck in specific conditions