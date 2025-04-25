v0.2.3
Fixed incorrectly formatted Chinese, French and German localization text that made progress on the Witbier task impossible
Fixed bishop tasks requests to not overlap each other in the UI
Fixed Monk being in a broken state after certain saves/load actions
Fixed cooks having issues during the swapping of refectories
Fixed Staircase to not decrease comfort while being built
Fixed Laymen getting stuck after building a room
Fixed some room swapping issues caused by laymen not ending their job
Fixed VFXs for Fermentine's drunk states (thought bubbles and drunkenness VFXs)
Fixed several UI layout issues all over the game
Fixed Witbier unlock text in Chinese language
Fixed the Abbot/Abbess movement glitches
Fixed several monks animations glitches caused by their workplace being near a staircase
Fixed Layman being stuck because of the sales cart of the merchant
Fixed the progress bars not refreshing on the Escritoire researchers
Added several methods to auto-repair broken saves due to ales or brewers stuck in specific conditions
Fixed the possible duplication of brews in case of a save being done in between the delivery of ingredients and the start of the brewing
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2789460/Ale_Abbey__Monastery_Brewery_Tycoon/
