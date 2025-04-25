Thanks to all those who have reported bugs, and thanks to the community for its support!
If you encounter a bug, don't hesitate to post it on the Discord group.
Major change
-
Random respawn of the scp 173, befors the scp spawn in a specific place (Thanks to naach for the idea)
-
New sky ! the sky has been improved with cloud and moon added !
Bug fixes
- Fixing visual bugs (Trees into rock)
Performance
- cast shadow has been disabled for distant mountain, as it is useless and use the GPU.
