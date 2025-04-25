 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 25 April 2025 Build 18238196 Edited 25 April 2025 – 12:19:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


April 25 Major Optimization Update Announcement

Hello everyone! In this update, we have addressed and fixed several issues reported in the game. Thank you for your feedback and suggestions!

--- The Mirror's Edge Project Team

Bug Fixes:

  1. Revamped the scene lighting system to provide players with a more realistic experience.
  2. Adjusted the appearance and special effects of certain monsters.
  3. Improved the flashlight's movement speed, brightness, and more.

Follow us for more updates:
The Mirror's Edge Official Discord: https://discord.gg/Vu3ksYM

Changed files in this update

Depot 3627921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link