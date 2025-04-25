April 25 Major Optimization Update Announcement
Hello everyone! In this update, we have addressed and fixed several issues reported in the game. Thank you for your feedback and suggestions!
--- The Mirror's Edge Project Team
Bug Fixes:
- Revamped the scene lighting system to provide players with a more realistic experience.
- Adjusted the appearance and special effects of certain monsters.
- Improved the flashlight's movement speed, brightness, and more.
Follow us for more updates:
The Mirror's Edge Official Discord: https://discord.gg/Vu3ksYM
Changed files in this update