

April 25 Major Optimization Update Announcement

Hello everyone! In this update, we have addressed and fixed several issues reported in the game. Thank you for your feedback and suggestions!

--- The Mirror's Edge Project Team

Bug Fixes:

Revamped the scene lighting system to provide players with a more realistic experience. Adjusted the appearance and special effects of certain monsters. Improved the flashlight's movement speed, brightness, and more.

