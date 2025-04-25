- Improvement: Maximum detection distance of enemy AI in combat
- Improvement: Adjustment of the reticle brightness inside a scope
- Improvement: The button for displaying building floors no longer appears when the map doesn’t contain any
- Fix: Selector positioning error on the “AC 107” firearm
- Fix: Texture error on one of the camo patterns on the Eastern Forces tactical vest
- Fix: Reticle size error on the second sight
- Fix: Error resolution textures for an operator's equipment icons in the user interface
Update 1.53f: Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update