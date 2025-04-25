 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18238145 Edited 25 April 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Improvement: Maximum detection distance of enemy AI in combat
  • Improvement: Adjustment of the reticle brightness inside a scope
  • Improvement: The button for displaying building floors no longer appears when the map doesn’t contain any
  • Fix: Selector positioning error on the “AC 107” firearm
  • Fix: Texture error on one of the camo patterns on the Eastern Forces tactical vest
  • Fix: Reticle size error on the second sight
  • Fix: Error resolution textures for an operator's equipment icons in the user interface

