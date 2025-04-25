 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18238120 Edited 25 April 2025 – 12:32:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed armor attached to backpacks disappearing when changing scenes.

  • Fixed HQ upgrades not consuming required items.

  • Fixed items not being retrievable from the safe during a match.

  • Fixed gas pipe pliers not being sellable, which caused game crashes.

  • Fixed Resort 208 key description incorrectly showing as 202 key.

  • Fixed issue where task items could not be submitted.

  • Fixed safe items not being retrievable after reconnecting from a disconnect.

  • Fixed various text errors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link