-
Fixed armor attached to backpacks disappearing when changing scenes.
-
Fixed HQ upgrades not consuming required items.
-
Fixed items not being retrievable from the safe during a match.
-
Fixed gas pipe pliers not being sellable, which caused game crashes.
-
Fixed Resort 208 key description incorrectly showing as 202 key.
-
Fixed issue where task items could not be submitted.
-
Fixed safe items not being retrievable after reconnecting from a disconnect.
-
Fixed various text errors.
Patch Notes: v.1.3.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
