Hey, Crewmates!

We are ecstatic to announce that Badlands Crew is out now! Strap yourselves in and prepare for a chaotic ride into the lawless Badlands. A wasteland of opportunity awaits you. It’s time to build your very own Battle Wagon swarming with weapons - select, name and train your crew members, and tactically challenge enemy factions in the unforgiving Badlands.

🦆 A MESSAGE FROM RUNNER DUCK

We started Runner Duck as just two people at the very end of 2016, releasing Bomber Crew on a tight schedule only 10 months later. It really means a lot that people have enjoyed our games enough that we've been able to carry on making them, now as a team of four.

Badlands Crew takes the game further than ever before - bigger and bolder with more gameplay and creative possibilities, and just far more ambitious. However, in other ways, Badlands Crew takes us back to our roots with Bomber Crew, with it being so direct and visceral in its action. It has been a long road, and the biggest learning experience of our game development careers building Badlands Crew to be such a large, expansive game. We're really proud of what we've put together, and how the game has ended up!

We are excited about the game's release today, and we hope you are too. Thank you for all your support over the past 8 year. Remember, it really help us out if you leave a review and let us know what you think of the game!

Jon, Dave, Joe and Greg (Runner Duck)

💥 CREW BUNDLES – COMPLETE YOUR COLLECTION

If you already own Bomber Crew, Space crew, or both, take advantage of an extra stacking discount available via the exclusive Steam bundles below. Less money, more explosions!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53054/Runner_Duck_Crew_Trilogy/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53052/Bomber_Crew__Badlands_Crew/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53053/Space_Crew__Badlands_Crew/

💬 JOIN THE CREWMUNITY

We can’t wait to hear of your epic expeditions and the chaotic moments you’re going to experience. Make sure to join our Discord channel here to share your outrageous Battle Wagons, brilliant Crew compositions and gorgeous screenshots using the in-game Photo Mode. We also have dedicated spaces for feedback and player guides. This will act as the hub for all things Badlands.

Finally, thank you all for being a part of this journey with us. From Bomber Crew to Space Crew to right here, right now! Get out there and raise hell, crewmates!

Curve Games & Runner Duck.