Hello Serene Beings,
The latest Realms of Flow update brings two additional experiences: "To the Core" (3D Animation) and "Oceanic Sway" (Generative AI).
I also added an option to delete unused experiences to save storage and did some other optimizations for a smoother experience during sessions.
Full changelog below.
Journey on! 🪘🧘🏻♀️𖦹
Marc
// Changelog - Realms of Flow | 1.0.43 - 25.04.2025 //
- Added two new experiences: "To the Core" (3D Animation) and "Oceanic Sway" (Generative AI)
- Added new Spatial Sound category "Bowls & Gongs"
- Added ability to delete unused experiences to save device storage. It can be found in the "Scene" settings sub-menu under "Manage Storage"
- Removed most hiccups during experiences by optimizing and preloading assets during loading screen
- Fixed settings menu repositioning-mechanism loosing grip sometimes
- Decreased default "Floating Particles" size for experiences with less forward movement, so they are more sublte
- lots of other small tweaks and fixes
