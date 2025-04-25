Hello Serene Beings,

The latest Realms of Flow update brings two additional experiences: "To the Core" (3D Animation) and "Oceanic Sway" (Generative AI).

I also added an option to delete unused experiences to save storage and did some other optimizations for a smoother experience during sessions.

Full changelog below.

Journey on! 🪘🧘🏻‍♀️𖦹

Marc

// Changelog - Realms of Flow | 1.0.43 - 25.04.2025 //