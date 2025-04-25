 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18237716 Edited 25 April 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Serene Beings,

The latest Realms of Flow update brings two additional experiences: "To the Core" (3D Animation) and "Oceanic Sway" (Generative AI).

I also added an option to delete unused experiences to save storage and did some other optimizations for a smoother experience during sessions.

Full changelog below.

Journey on! 🪘🧘🏻‍♀️𖦹
Marc

// Changelog - Realms of Flow | 1.0.43 - 25.04.2025 //

  • Added two new experiences: "To the Core" (3D Animation) and "Oceanic Sway" (Generative AI)
  • Added new Spatial Sound category "Bowls & Gongs"
  • Added ability to delete unused experiences to save device storage. It can be found in the "Scene" settings sub-menu under "Manage Storage"
  • Removed most hiccups during experiences by optimizing and preloading assets during loading screen
  • Fixed settings menu repositioning-mechanism loosing grip sometimes
  • Decreased default "Floating Particles" size for experiences with less forward movement, so they are more sublte
  • lots of other small tweaks and fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2397601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link