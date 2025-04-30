Bug fixes
-
It's no longer possible to pick up Hubert in his parents house
-
Explosion potion can now be brewed correctly
-
Fixed some village potion bugs
-
Added safety for "Sound of Silence" achievement
-
Improved consistency of portcullis animation in front of doors
-
Fixed throwing items at Evelius in the final room causing him to turn braindead
-
Von Wanst shouldn't randomly start walking anymore
-
Small visual fixes of pillars being rendered in the wrong layer
-
Fixed dead animals put into the pipe suddenly becoming alive again
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to coin piles facing upside down in the village
-
Items that were gilded from gold potions are now being correctly stomped into disks
Balancing + Other
-
Added more visual indicators for the hammerguy, since he was hard to notice when playing without sound
-
Lockengold potion now heals poison
-
Thrown potions now remove goo on the floor
-
Enemies get angry when looting them (and they're not already angry), especially relevant if you yourself are a monster
-
Gunpowder kegs + wind trap interaction improved: The fuse will burn longer if there's a monster with a fan in front of it
-
Added a door to leave the monkey zone / item vault earlier. It's on the very left of the area. Helpful in case you want to say "nothing" to the genie, riddle master or pawn shop clerk
