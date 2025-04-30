Items that were gilded from gold potions are now being correctly stomped into disks

Fixed a bug that could lead to coin piles facing upside down in the village

Fixed dead animals put into the pipe suddenly becoming alive again

Small visual fixes of pillars being rendered in the wrong layer

Fixed throwing items at Evelius in the final room causing him to turn braindead

Improved consistency of portcullis animation in front of doors

Explosion potion can now be brewed correctly

It's no longer possible to pick up Hubert in his parents house

Added more visual indicators for the hammerguy, since he was hard to notice when playing without sound

Lockengold potion now heals poison

Thrown potions now remove goo on the floor

Enemies get angry when looting them (and they're not already angry), especially relevant if you yourself are a monster

Gunpowder kegs + wind trap interaction improved: The fuse will burn longer if there's a monster with a fan in front of it