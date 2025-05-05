-
Improved tactical effects of distance shots, better visibility of the training effect of distance shots
Stronger effects of “Provoke opponent”; now works best when the opponent is very extroverted
Improved distribution of yellow cards, exotic reasons are less frequent (e.g. misconduct in the wall, unauthorized entry onto the pitch)
Text corrections for card reasons that previously sounded as if they affected several players
Crash removed from manager of the season if an AI team had no manager
Manager of the season now also works with empty leagues in the DB
Rare crash during game scenes in the season movie fixed
Crash during unemployment in “Own successes” fixed
Update 4
Update notes via Steam Community
