5 May 2025 Build 18237532
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved tactical effects of distance shots, better visibility of the training effect of distance shots

  • Stronger effects of “Provoke opponent”; now works best when the opponent is very extroverted

  • Improved distribution of yellow cards, exotic reasons are less frequent (e.g. misconduct in the wall, unauthorized entry onto the pitch)

  • Text corrections for card reasons that previously sounded as if they affected several players

  • Crash removed from manager of the season if an AI team had no manager

  • Manager of the season now also works with empty leagues in the DB

  • Rare crash during game scenes in the season movie fixed

  • Crash during unemployment in “Own successes” fixed

