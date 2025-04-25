Hey everyone!

I’ve just released a new patch focused on improving broken unit behavior and a few other core mechanics. Thanks for all the feedback — keep it coming! Here's what’s new:

Broken units can no longer reveal concealed enemy units.

Concealed Infantry can now advance into broken units.

Units broken in close combat don't fight back and are more easily eliminated.

Shocked, stunned, unknown vehicles, and units in melee can no longer reveal concealed enemies.

4 or fewer wires in a hex were previously decorative only — now they’ll be removed (hidden) in-game and in the scenario editor.

Scenario designers: remember, you need 5 wires in a hex for them to have an effect!

Gunshells now move at double speed on ranges >12 — so games should play a bit faster.

Improved tank AI behavior — they should now find their way into the action more reliably.

Added a display showing the dice rolled.

🛠️ Roadmap Update

No new progress on the roadmap this time

but in the next patch, the [color=orange]'Berserk'[/color] milestone will be getting that sweet ✅ green checkmark.

Stay tuned!