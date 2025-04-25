 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18237509 Edited 25 April 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone!
I’ve just released a new patch focused on improving broken unit behavior and a few other core mechanics. Thanks for all the feedback — keep it coming! Here's what’s new:

  • Broken units can no longer reveal concealed enemy units.

  • Concealed Infantry can now advance into broken units.

  • Units broken in close combat don't fight back and are more easily eliminated.

  • Shocked, stunned, unknown vehicles, and units in melee can no longer reveal concealed enemies.

  • 4 or fewer wires in a hex were previously decorative only — now they’ll be removed (hidden) in-game and in the scenario editor.
    Scenario designers: remember, you need 5 wires in a hex for them to have an effect!

  • Gunshells now move at double speed on ranges >12 — so games should play a bit faster.

  • Improved tank AI behavior — they should now find their way into the action more reliably.

  • Added a display showing the dice rolled.

🛠️ Roadmap Update

No new progress on the roadmap this time
but in the next patch, the [color=orange]'Berserk'[/color] milestone will be getting that sweet ✅ green checkmark.
Stay tuned!

