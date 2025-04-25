Hey everyone!
I’ve just released a new patch focused on improving broken unit behavior and a few other core mechanics. Thanks for all the feedback — keep it coming! Here's what’s new:
-
Broken units can no longer reveal concealed enemy units.
-
Concealed Infantry can now advance into broken units.
-
Units broken in close combat don't fight back and are more easily eliminated.
-
Shocked, stunned, unknown vehicles, and units in melee can no longer reveal concealed enemies.
-
4 or fewer wires in a hex were previously decorative only — now they’ll be removed (hidden) in-game and in the scenario editor.
Scenario designers: remember, you need 5 wires in a hex for them to have an effect!
-
Gunshells now move at double speed on ranges >12 — so games should play a bit faster.
-
Improved tank AI behavior — they should now find their way into the action more reliably.
-
Added a display showing the dice rolled.
🛠️ Roadmap Update
No new progress on the roadmap this time
but in the next patch, the [color=orange]'Berserk'[/color] milestone will be getting that sweet ✅ green checkmark.
Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update