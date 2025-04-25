Improvement and New Contents to the Tactic System
-
Introduced numerous build styles: Electric - Electric Pillar; Ice - Hail; Ice - Ice Sword; Blade - Flying Blade; Umbra - Shadow Mark; Toxin - Bubble Pufferfish.
-
Several new Double Tactics have been added.
-
During battles, all five trigger slot within the same Tactic Tree now have the potential to acquire Double Tactics.
-
Mechanics and numerical values of existing Tactic styles, such as Poison, Burn, and Icicle, etc., have been optimized.
-
Resolved an issue where certain Double Tactics failed to activate in the correct sequence.
-
Addressed various issues within the Tactic system.
ICEY Optimizations & Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a problem where MP was consumed too early during additional dashes requiring MP.
-
Resolved a bug preventing immediate Attacks after exiting the [Resonance] state.
-
Fixed the incorrect damage conversion ratio for [Shift] MP.
-
Fixed a bug where [Vitality] was consumed during a dodge state.
-
Improved the smoothness of Attacks and Skills following the end of [Electron Flow].
-
Enhanced the fluidity of Attacks and Skills after performing a dash.
-
Fixed an issue where the in some Potential Synergies could not continuously use [Neutralize].
-
Fixed an issue where the Potential Synergies [Shadow Dance] did not restore SP upon hitting enemies.
-
Added new Potential Synergies for [Neutralize], [Vertical Cut], [Coupling], [Vitality], and other Potentials.
-
Optimized the operational performance of [Deadly Disc].
-
The move [Shift] can now be used even without MP.
Hazama Optimizations & Bug Fixes
-
Increased Hazama's base ATK.
-
Increased the damage multiplier for the enhanced attacks of the Potentials [Rising Fang] and [Falling Fang].
-
Fixed an issue where Hazama might behave abnormally while recovering HP.
-
The operation judgment conditions for the Potential [Shadow Serpent] action not to bounce have been relaxed.
-
In the Potential [The Serpent's Unholy Wrath] combo, players can now adjust their vertical position using the ↑ and ↓ keys.
-
The likelihood of a long press being registered when frequently clicking the [Skill] during the release process of [Jormungand] has been reduced.
-
The duration of [Jormungand] has been extended.
-
The timing of the final hit in the Potential [Horde of Hungry Souls] has been adjusted to better match the visual effects.
-
The hit judgment range of [Ouroboros] has been adjusted.
-
The judgment rules for triggering [Serpent's Benediction] and [Serpent's Redemption] during 'dragging' and 'swinging' have been modified.
-
Resolved an issue where attacks did not activate during the 'swing' motion.
-
Reduced the initially excessive MP absorption rate of [Eternal Coils of the Dragon Serpent].
-
[Hungry Coils] now registers as hitting an ungraspable target upon hitting a wall.
-
Addressed a bug where [Venomous Bite] could not be cast despite sufficient MP, if SP was lacking.
-
Modified the counter mechanics of [Venomous Bite] to minimize instances where it failed to deal damage after activation.
-
Revised the activation criteria for certain combinations in [Serpent's Snare] and [Universal Enhancement].
-
New Potential Synergies have been added for [Serpent's Benediction], [Serpent's Snare], and [Horde of Hungry Souls], and etc..
-
Optimizations & Bug Fixes for Other Prototypes
-
An additional stealth effect has been added to Hibiki's Potential [Oblivion Glaive].
-
The control feel of Taokaka's Potential [Cat Spirit Two!] during a long press Attack in mid-air has been improved.
-
An issue with Kokonoe's Potential [Armament No.8EE "Meteor Carpet Storm vE.24"] has been fixed, where the latter half dealt abnormal damage and failed to trigger the Tactics.
-
An issue where the spatial gate summoned by Λ-No.11- could not Attack the Defiling Eye on the ground has been resolved.
-
Fixed the incorrect combination condition for [George XIII] in Rachel's Potential [Ivy Blossom].
-
Improved the feedback when Jin successfully performs a sword draw block.
Optimizations and Bug Fixes
-
Enhanced Susanoo's combat performance in Advanced Transcendence difficulty by introducing new moves and abilities.
-
Advanced Transcendence difficulty now features additional activatable Entropy Buffs.
-
The effect 'Inheritance Tactic Refresh 1/2 times' at 35 and 85 Entropy has been changed to 'You can refresh a total of 1/2 times in the Black Market, Trial, and Covenant Space'.
-
The Entropy Effect 'Reduced Potential Options' now has a maximum limit of 1.
-
A 'Disable Character Slow Motion' option has been added to the game settings, allowing players to deactivate effects such as perfect dodging that slow down actions.
-
Voiceover options for both BlazBlue and non-BlazBlue characters, including bosses, have been added to the game settings.
-
A frame rate cap setting has been added in the game settings.
-
The default font sizes for various languages have been optimized.
-
Certain unreasonable traps in the Research Base stage have been removed.
-
A warning prompt has been implemented to alert players when enemies perform melee attacks outside their field of view.
-
Various audio performances have been added and optimized.
-
An attempt has been made to resolve the issue of missing tornado effects during battles with the Serpent of Destruction.
-
Resolved various issues that were impacting the user experience.
Changed files in this update