Addressed various issues within the Tactic system.

Resolved an issue where certain Double Tactics failed to activate in the correct sequence.

Mechanics and numerical values of existing Tactic styles, such as Poison, Burn, and Icicle, etc., have been optimized.

During battles, all five trigger slot within the same Tactic Tree now have the potential to acquire Double Tactics.

Several new Double Tactics have been added.

The move [Shift] can now be used even without MP.

Optimized the operational performance of [Deadly Disc].

Added new Potential Synergies for [Neutralize], [Vertical Cut], [Coupling], [Vitality], and other Potentials.

Fixed an issue where the Potential Synergies [Shadow Dance] did not restore SP upon hitting enemies.

Fixed an issue where the in some Potential Synergies could not continuously use [Neutralize].

Enhanced the fluidity of Attacks and Skills after performing a dash.

Improved the smoothness of Attacks and Skills following the end of [Electron Flow].

Fixed a bug where [Vitality] was consumed during a dodge state.

Fixed the incorrect damage conversion ratio for [Shift] MP.

Resolved a bug preventing immediate Attacks after exiting the [Resonance] state.

Fixed a problem where MP was consumed too early during additional dashes requiring MP.

Increased Hazama's base ATK.

Increased the damage multiplier for the enhanced attacks of the Potentials [Rising Fang] and [Falling Fang].

Fixed an issue where Hazama might behave abnormally while recovering HP.

The operation judgment conditions for the Potential [Shadow Serpent] action not to bounce have been relaxed.

In the Potential [The Serpent's Unholy Wrath] combo, players can now adjust their vertical position using the ↑ and ↓ keys.

The likelihood of a long press being registered when frequently clicking the [Skill] during the release process of [Jormungand] has been reduced.

The duration of [Jormungand] has been extended.

The timing of the final hit in the Potential [Horde of Hungry Souls] has been adjusted to better match the visual effects.

The hit judgment range of [Ouroboros] has been adjusted.

The judgment rules for triggering [Serpent's Benediction] and [Serpent's Redemption] during 'dragging' and 'swinging' have been modified.

Resolved an issue where attacks did not activate during the 'swing' motion.

Reduced the initially excessive MP absorption rate of [Eternal Coils of the Dragon Serpent].

[Hungry Coils] now registers as hitting an ungraspable target upon hitting a wall.

Addressed a bug where [Venomous Bite] could not be cast despite sufficient MP, if SP was lacking.

Modified the counter mechanics of [Venomous Bite] to minimize instances where it failed to deal damage after activation.

Revised the activation criteria for certain combinations in [Serpent's Snare] and [Universal Enhancement].