25 April 2025 Build 18237481 Edited 25 April 2025 – 11:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Improvement and New Contents to the Tactic System

  • Introduced numerous build styles: Electric - Electric Pillar; Ice - Hail; Ice - Ice Sword; Blade - Flying Blade; Umbra - Shadow Mark; Toxin - Bubble Pufferfish.

  • Several new Double Tactics have been added.

  • During battles, all five trigger slot within the same Tactic Tree now have the potential to acquire Double Tactics.

  • Mechanics and numerical values of existing Tactic styles, such as Poison, Burn, and Icicle, etc., have been optimized.

  • Resolved an issue where certain Double Tactics failed to activate in the correct sequence.

  • Addressed various issues within the Tactic system.

ICEY Optimizations & Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a problem where MP was consumed too early during additional dashes requiring MP.

  • Resolved a bug preventing immediate Attacks after exiting the [Resonance] state.

  • Fixed the incorrect damage conversion ratio for [Shift] MP.

  • Fixed a bug where [Vitality] was consumed during a dodge state.

  • Improved the smoothness of Attacks and Skills following the end of [Electron Flow].

  • Enhanced the fluidity of Attacks and Skills after performing a dash.

  • Fixed an issue where the in some Potential Synergies could not continuously use [Neutralize].

  • Fixed an issue where the Potential Synergies [Shadow Dance] did not restore SP upon hitting enemies.

  • Added new Potential Synergies for [Neutralize], [Vertical Cut], [Coupling], [Vitality], and other Potentials.

  • Optimized the operational performance of [Deadly Disc].

  • The move [Shift] can now be used even without MP.

Hazama Optimizations & Bug Fixes

  • Increased Hazama's base ATK.

  • Increased the damage multiplier for the enhanced attacks of the Potentials [Rising Fang] and [Falling Fang].

  • Fixed an issue where Hazama might behave abnormally while recovering HP.

  • The operation judgment conditions for the Potential [Shadow Serpent] action not to bounce have been relaxed.

  • In the Potential [The Serpent's Unholy Wrath] combo, players can now adjust their vertical position using the ↑ and ↓ keys.

  • The likelihood of a long press being registered when frequently clicking the [Skill] during the release process of [Jormungand] has been reduced.

  • The duration of [Jormungand] has been extended.

  • The timing of the final hit in the Potential [Horde of Hungry Souls] has been adjusted to better match the visual effects.

  • The hit judgment range of [Ouroboros] has been adjusted.

  • The judgment rules for triggering [Serpent's Benediction] and [Serpent's Redemption] during 'dragging' and 'swinging' have been modified.

  • Resolved an issue where attacks did not activate during the 'swing' motion.

  • Reduced the initially excessive MP absorption rate of [Eternal Coils of the Dragon Serpent].

  • [Hungry Coils] now registers as hitting an ungraspable target upon hitting a wall.

  • Addressed a bug where [Venomous Bite] could not be cast despite sufficient MP, if SP was lacking.

  • Modified the counter mechanics of [Venomous Bite] to minimize instances where it failed to deal damage after activation.

  • Revised the activation criteria for certain combinations in [Serpent's Snare] and [Universal Enhancement].

  • New Potential Synergies have been added for [Serpent's Benediction], [Serpent's Snare], and [Horde of Hungry Souls], and etc..

Optimizations & Bug Fixes for Other Prototypes

  • An additional stealth effect has been added to Hibiki's Potential [Oblivion Glaive].

  • The control feel of Taokaka's Potential [Cat Spirit Two!] during a long press Attack in mid-air has been improved.

  • An issue with Kokonoe's Potential [Armament No.8EE "Meteor Carpet Storm vE.24"] has been fixed, where the latter half dealt abnormal damage and failed to trigger the Tactics.

  • An issue where the spatial gate summoned by Λ-No.11- could not Attack the Defiling Eye on the ground has been resolved.

  • Fixed the incorrect combination condition for [George XIII] in Rachel's Potential [Ivy Blossom].

  • Improved the feedback when Jin successfully performs a sword draw block.

Optimizations and Bug Fixes

  • Enhanced Susanoo's combat performance in Advanced Transcendence difficulty by introducing new moves and abilities.

  • Advanced Transcendence difficulty now features additional activatable Entropy Buffs.

  • The effect 'Inheritance Tactic Refresh 1/2 times' at 35 and 85 Entropy has been changed to 'You can refresh a total of 1/2 times in the Black Market, Trial, and Covenant Space'.

  • The Entropy Effect 'Reduced Potential Options' now has a maximum limit of 1.

  • A 'Disable Character Slow Motion' option has been added to the game settings, allowing players to deactivate effects such as perfect dodging that slow down actions.

  • Voiceover options for both BlazBlue and non-BlazBlue characters, including bosses, have been added to the game settings.

  • A frame rate cap setting has been added in the game settings.

  • The default font sizes for various languages have been optimized.

  • Certain unreasonable traps in the Research Base stage have been removed.

  • A warning prompt has been implemented to alert players when enemies perform melee attacks outside their field of view.

  • Various audio performances have been added and optimized.

  • An attempt has been made to resolve the issue of missing tornado effects during battles with the Serpent of Destruction.

  • Resolved various issues that were impacting the user experience.

