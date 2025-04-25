Don't read if you want to keep everything a surprise!

Although admittedly it's a very minor spoiler really.

But still.

You have been warned!

I've fixed the issue where the final boss was launching the wrong missiles. It turns out he was launching the same missiles as the player shoots, complete with any upgrades you had! So yeah, basically doing way way way more damage than he should have been and resulting in the unfortunate incidents of one-shotting the player that has been reported a few times now.

Thanks for playing all! And for being patient with me :)