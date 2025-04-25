 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18237454 Edited 25 April 2025 – 11:26:25 UTC
0425 Emergency Update

1 Fixed the problem that some subtitles could not be displayed normally
2 Six-star rare photo cards can be dropped normally

Changed files in this update

Depot 3332641
