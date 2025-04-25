Small patch I worked on this morning, I just wanted to get this out.
Added new details to terrain like flowers.
Added a highlighted outline to interactable objects when looking at them.
Added blood pools spawning in the ground when killing zombies.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small patch I worked on this morning, I just wanted to get this out.
Added new details to terrain like flowers.
Added a highlighted outline to interactable objects when looking at them.
Added blood pools spawning in the ground when killing zombies.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update