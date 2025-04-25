 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18237378 Edited 25 April 2025 – 11:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small patch I worked on this morning, I just wanted to get this out.

Added new details to terrain like flowers.
Added a highlighted outline to interactable objects when looking at them.
Added blood pools spawning in the ground when killing zombies.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3274802
