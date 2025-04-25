 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18237299 Edited 25 April 2025 – 13:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New update with a few fixes.
Thank you all for your feedback. More will soon follow:

  • Fixed screenplay sometimes being produced with unavailable sets.
  • Fixed problem with animations speed resetting to normal
  • Fixed first sentence still play audio during silent movie playback
  • Fixed academy awards not loading correctly in overview for DLC saves
  • Fixed preview of buildings rendering in thumbnails
  • Middle click on screenplay UI now teleports to set where the current scene is being filmed
  • Fixed a missing studio name when announcing a winner of some Humble awards

