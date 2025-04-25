New update with a few fixes.
Thank you all for your feedback. More will soon follow:
- Fixed screenplay sometimes being produced with unavailable sets.
- Fixed problem with animations speed resetting to normal
- Fixed first sentence still play audio during silent movie playback
- Fixed academy awards not loading correctly in overview for DLC saves
- Fixed preview of buildings rendering in thumbnails
- Middle click on screenplay UI now teleports to set where the current scene is being filmed
- Fixed a missing studio name when announcing a winner of some Humble awards
Changed files in this update