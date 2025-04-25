New update with a few fixes.

Thank you all for your feedback. More will soon follow:

Fixed screenplay sometimes being produced with unavailable sets.

Fixed problem with animations speed resetting to normal

Fixed first sentence still play audio during silent movie playback

Fixed academy awards not loading correctly in overview for DLC saves

Fixed preview of buildings rendering in thumbnails

Middle click on screenplay UI now teleports to set where the current scene is being filmed

Fixed a missing studio name when announcing a winner of some Humble awards