Selecting a space or event from the main menu will open a details page by default. We'll add more to the page in the future. You can join the space directly using the Join button that appears on rollover.

Hand raising _o/ Space moderators can now enable Hand Raising from the Space Settings page, for events that use a Q&A format. All other users will then find a Raise Hand button on the Space Settings page. The People Here list will show who has their hand raised, in the order that they raised. Space moderators can then clear the hand raise status when it is each users' turn to speak.