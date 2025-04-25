Hi there prospectors,
Here's an update with initial work-in-progress translations for the early game text for non-English speaking players.
Localisation
- Work-in-progress translations added for early game text for non-English languages.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi there prospectors,
Here's an update with initial work-in-progress translations for the early game text for non-English speaking players.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update