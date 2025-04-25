 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18237199 Edited 25 April 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there prospectors,

Here's an update with initial work-in-progress translations for the early game text for non-English speaking players.

Localisation

  • Work-in-progress translations added for early game text for non-English languages.

