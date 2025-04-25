Hotfix v0.1.6a
Changes:
- Caverna now spawns in the Hadal structure
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where biome chests sometimes wouldn’t spawn
-
Fixed an issue where some opened chests appeared closed
-
Fixed an issue where fewer enemies spawned after visiting the core layer
-
Fixed an issue where picking up money drops caused significant performance drops
-
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the lobby logs menu
-
Fixed an issue where Echoing Coral repeatedly hit the same boss
Next up we’ll be focusing on improving player experience and balancing! Stay tuned!
Don’t forget to join our Discord and let us know if you spot any more issues.
