 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18237195 Edited 25 April 2025 – 14:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix v0.1.6a

Changes:

  • Caverna now spawns in the Hadal structure

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where biome chests sometimes wouldn’t spawn

  • Fixed an issue where some opened chests appeared closed

  • Fixed an issue where fewer enemies spawned after visiting the core layer

  • Fixed an issue where picking up money drops caused significant performance drops

  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the lobby logs menu

  • Fixed an issue where Echoing Coral repeatedly hit the same boss

Next up we’ll be focusing on improving player experience and balancing! Stay tuned!
Don’t forget to join our Discord and let us know if you spot any more issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2751121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link