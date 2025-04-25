The Swiss FFA P-16 prototype attack aircraft first took to the skies on April 25th, 1955. A year later, the second prototype broke the sound barrier. Due to one of the test aircraft crashing, the Swiss government canceled the order for the P-16 and today only one example exists, located at the museum in Dübendorf.
The FFA P-16 is now available for Golden Eagles and is here to stay!
This jet is available for 9,090 Golden Eagles.
> When: From April 25th (10:00 GMT).
Where: Germany > Aviation > Premium vehicles.
About this aircraft
- The FFA P-16 features two powerful 30 mm Hispano HS 825 cannons and hardpoints that can carry 200 to 1000 kg bombs, incendiary bombs, Type R80 rockets and Flz Lwf 63 air-to-air missiles (AIM-9B).
Changed depots in release_candidate branch