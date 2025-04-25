 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18237188 Edited 25 April 2025 – 10:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The Swiss FFA P-16 prototype attack aircraft first took to the skies on April 25th, 1955. A year later, the second prototype broke the sound barrier. Due to one of the test aircraft crashing, the Swiss government canceled the order for the P-16 and today only one example exists, located at the museum in Dübendorf.

The FFA P-16 is now available for Golden Eagles and is here to stay!

This jet is available for 9,090 Golden Eagles.

> When: From April 25th (10:00 GMT).

Where: Germany > Aviation > Premium vehicles.

About this aircraft
  • The FFA P-16 features two powerful 30 mm Hispano HS 825 cannons and hardpoints that can carry 200 to 1000 kg bombs, incendiary bombs, Type R80 rockets and Flz Lwf 63 air-to-air missiles (AIM-9B).

Changed depots in release_candidate branch

View more data in app history for build 18237188
Windows Linux War Thunder Content Depot 236391
macOS 64-bit War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
Linux 64-bit War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
Windows War Thunder Win Depot 236394
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945840 War Thunder - Ground Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945840) Depot Depot 1945840
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945841 War Thunder - Air Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945841) Depot Depot 1945841
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945930 War Thunder - Environment High-res Texture Pack (1945930) Depot Depot 1945930
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link