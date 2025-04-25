This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Swiss FFA P-16 prototype attack aircraft first took to the skies on April 25th, 1955. A year later, the second prototype broke the sound barrier. Due to one of the test aircraft crashing, the Swiss government canceled the order for the P-16 and today only one example exists, located at the museum in Dübendorf.

The FFA P-16 is now available for Golden Eagles and is here to stay!

This jet is available for 9,090 Golden Eagles.

> When: From April 25th (10:00 GMT).

Where: Germany > Aviation > Premium vehicles.

About this aircraft