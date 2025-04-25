Added 6 new scenes that contain 500+ Images and 40 Animations to the game.
New Adventures:
the Shower 5
the Shower 6
the Shower 7
the Shower 8
the Shower 9
the Shower 10
Kate – Sleeping Scene: Overhauled & Fully Completed
We’ve completely reworked the entire scene with Kate while she’s sleeping. All images and animations have been updated to enhance the experience, and the full scene is now complete. Enjoy the expanded content and improved visuals!
Content:
500+ HD IMAGES
20+ HD ANIMATIONS
Gameplay:
10 New Scenes
Improvements:
We've completely overhauled the script based on your reports of crashes in certain scenes. This update should resolve those issues. If you still encounter any bugs, please let us know—we’re committed to fixing them in the next release. Your feedback really helps us improve the game!
Changed files in this update