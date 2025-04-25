 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18237135 Edited 25 April 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added 6 new scenes that contain 500+ Images and 40 Animations to the game.

New Adventures:
the Shower 5
the Shower 6
the Shower 7
the Shower 8
the Shower 9
the Shower 10
Kate – Sleeping Scene: Overhauled & Fully Completed
We’ve completely reworked the entire scene with Kate while she’s sleeping. All images and animations have been updated to enhance the experience, and the full scene is now complete. Enjoy the expanded content and improved visuals!

Content:
500+ HD IMAGES
20+ HD ANIMATIONS

Gameplay:
10 New Scenes

Improvements:
We've completely overhauled the script based on your reports of crashes in certain scenes. This update should resolve those issues. If you still encounter any bugs, please let us know—we’re committed to fixing them in the next release. Your feedback really helps us improve the game!

