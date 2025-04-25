This update is all about “Delivery Must Go On – Clear All Obstacles!” making each delivery smoother than ever.

– Feature Adjustments –

Bat: Changed to a cooldown system, with increased attack range.

Dash: Now a short-range instant burst, knocking away all obstacles in the path.

Energy Drink: Fully restores stamina upon use—stamina will no longer hold you back.

– New Content –

Speed Boost Pads: Step on one to gain the “Power of Delivery,” boosting speed and granting temporary invincibility.

Delivery Combo: Each successful delivery gradually increases movement speed for that delivery.

Skip Delivery: In Relax Mode, you can now choose to skip the delivery process entirely.