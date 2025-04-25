 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18237082 Edited 25 April 2025 – 11:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is all about “Delivery Must Go On – Clear All Obstacles!” making each delivery smoother than ever.

– Feature Adjustments –
Bat: Changed to a cooldown system, with increased attack range.
Dash: Now a short-range instant burst, knocking away all obstacles in the path.
Energy Drink: Fully restores stamina upon use—stamina will no longer hold you back.

– New Content –
Speed Boost Pads: Step on one to gain the “Power of Delivery,” boosting speed and granting temporary invincibility.
Delivery Combo: Each successful delivery gradually increases movement speed for that delivery.
Skip Delivery: In Relax Mode, you can now choose to skip the delivery process entirely.

Changed files in this update

