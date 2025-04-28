Release Notes

Added

Added attachment site settings, HAND, WRIST, HEAD ※ Does not work with VRChat

Changed

Adjusted the HIP virtual tracker position

Added an Detail View toggle in Advanced Settings to switch display elements

Fixed

Improved processing time when closing the application

Removed

Removed tap calibration

Removed posture estimation frequencies of 480 and 960 FPS

Same as Beta version 1.1.1

To return to old hip position

Since v1.1.1, the HIP virtual tracker position has been adjusted.

To revert to the previous position, please set the following option to the launch options.

--legacyHipPosition