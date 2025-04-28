Release Notes
Added
- Added attachment site settings, HAND, WRIST, HEAD ※ Does not work with VRChat
Changed
- Adjusted the HIP virtual tracker position
- Added an Detail View toggle in Advanced Settings to switch display elements
Fixed
- Improved processing time when closing the application
Removed
- Removed tap calibration
- Removed posture estimation frequencies of 480 and 960 FPS
- Same as Beta version 1.1.1
To return to old hip position
Since v1.1.1, the HIP virtual tracker position has been adjusted.
To revert to the previous position, please set the following option to the launch options.
--legacyHipPosition
Changed files in this update