28 April 2025 Build 18236983 Edited 28 April 2025 – 10:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release Notes

Added

  • Added attachment site settings, HAND, WRIST, HEAD ※ Does not work with VRChat

Changed

  • Adjusted the HIP virtual tracker position
  • Added an Detail View toggle in Advanced Settings to switch display elements

Fixed

  • Improved processing time when closing the application

Removed

  • Removed tap calibration
  • Removed posture estimation frequencies of 480 and 960 FPS
  • Same as Beta version 1.1.1

To return to old hip position

Since v1.1.1, the HIP virtual tracker position has been adjusted.
To revert to the previous position, please set the following option to the launch options.
--legacyHipPosition

Changed files in this update

Depot 3060771
  • Loading history…
