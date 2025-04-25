 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18236897 Edited 25 April 2025 – 11:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Captains,

The following changes were implemented today, April 25:

Increased Hold Capacity: All ships that previously had less than 280 units of hold capacity have been upgraded to 280 units.

Reduced Wooden Chest Weight: The weight of the Wooden Chest has been reduced from 500 to 90 units, allowing for more comfortable looting during Raid Port Battles.

Chain Shot Adjustment: Chain shots will no longer damage sails and masts at distances of 1250 meters or greater.

Increased Doubloon Rewards: Raid Port Battles will now yield more doubloons.

Market Storage Update (Experimental): Rare woods available on the market are part of an experimental change enabling increased production storage.

Doubloon Sell Limit Increased: The maximum number of doubloons that can be sold in a single transaction has been increased from 1000 to 2000.

Spotlight image by Reward from the November 2021 screenshot competition.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Naval Action Content Depot 311311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link