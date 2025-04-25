Captains,

The following changes were implemented today, April 25:

Increased Hold Capacity: All ships that previously had less than 280 units of hold capacity have been upgraded to 280 units.

Reduced Wooden Chest Weight: The weight of the Wooden Chest has been reduced from 500 to 90 units, allowing for more comfortable looting during Raid Port Battles.

Chain Shot Adjustment: Chain shots will no longer damage sails and masts at distances of 1250 meters or greater.

Increased Doubloon Rewards: Raid Port Battles will now yield more doubloons.

Market Storage Update (Experimental): Rare woods available on the market are part of an experimental change enabling increased production storage.

Doubloon Sell Limit Increased: The maximum number of doubloons that can be sold in a single transaction has been increased from 1000 to 2000.

