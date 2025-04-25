 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18236888 Edited 25 April 2025 – 10:39:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game tip fixes
Tutorial fixes
Options menu update
Fixed bug where enemy characters would disappear through the floor
Fixed stun time for several traps
Fixed other bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3585151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link