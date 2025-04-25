Reduced bandage craft time from 4 to 2 seconds

Changes to Build Part Preview Rotation

Changes to the Interaction Trace Rotation Values

Character Clothing not being reset on new starting new game

Lantern Candle flames not visible after loading save

Weapon Muzzle Flash Effect

Fixed Missing Quick Slots for Starting Equipment

Fixed Proximity Item Spawning Warning

Fixed Base Quick Slots Being Removed

Fixed Burst Fire Shot Count

Fixed Item’s Dropped On Same Slots not Displaying

Fixed Stuck In Reload When No Space Found During Reload

Fixed Magazine Ammo Count

Fixed Using Players Remove From Holding Item

Fixed Auto Fire Single Shot Fire Rate

Fixed Remove Attachment Ignoring Item Restrictions

Fixed Selling Container Items to Vendors not destroying item inventory

Fixed External Inventories Not Closing on Destroy

Fixed Destroyed Weapon Stuck In Attack

Fixed Attachment Stuck in Use

Fixed Quick Slots not Removing Correctly

Fixed Inventories Spawning New Items on Save Load

Fixed Destroyed Build Part Destroying Previews

Fixed In Game Menu Stuck After Respawn

Fixed Low Range Weapons Firing Backward

Fixed Mouse Capture on Main Menu

Fixed Detached Holdable when Character Moves Large Distances

Low Triangle count on background mountains causing them to look blocky

One of the Player spawn points inside Military spawn area