25 April 2025 Build 18236885 Edited 25 April 2025 – 10:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Added

  • Added Low Ammo Text Color

Changed

  • Disabled Character Component Ticks on Death

  • Changes to the Interaction Trace Rotation Values

  • Changes to Build Part Preview Rotation

  • Reduced bandage craft time from 4 to 2 seconds

Fixed

  • Character Clothing not being reset on new starting new game

  • Lantern Candle flames not visible after loading save

  • Weapon Muzzle Flash Effect

  • Fixed Missing Quick Slots for Starting Equipment

  • Fixed Proximity Item Spawning Warning

  • Fixed Base Quick Slots Being Removed

  • Fixed Burst Fire Shot Count

  • Fixed Item’s Dropped On Same Slots not Displaying

  • Fixed Stuck In Reload When No Space Found During Reload

  • Fixed Magazine Ammo Count

  • Fixed Using Players Remove From Holding Item

  • Fixed Auto Fire Single Shot Fire Rate

  • Fixed Remove Attachment Ignoring Item Restrictions

  • Fixed Selling Container Items to Vendors not destroying item inventory

  • Fixed External Inventories Not Closing on Destroy

  • Fixed Destroyed Weapon Stuck In Attack

  • Fixed Attachment Stuck in Use

  • Fixed Quick Slots not Removing Correctly

  • Fixed Inventories Spawning New Items on Save Load

  • Fixed Destroyed Build Part Destroying Previews

  • Fixed In Game Menu Stuck After Respawn

  • Fixed Low Range Weapons Firing Backward

  • Fixed Mouse Capture on Main Menu

  • Fixed Detached Holdable when Character Moves Large Distances

  • Low Triangle count on background mountains causing them to look blocky

  • One of the Player spawn points inside Military spawn area

  • Some badly placed rocks and water

