Added
- Added Low Ammo Text Color
Changed
-
Disabled Character Component Ticks on Death
-
Changes to the Interaction Trace Rotation Values
-
Changes to Build Part Preview Rotation
-
Reduced bandage craft time from 4 to 2 seconds
Fixed
-
Character Clothing not being reset on new starting new game
-
Lantern Candle flames not visible after loading save
-
Weapon Muzzle Flash Effect
-
Fixed Missing Quick Slots for Starting Equipment
-
Fixed Proximity Item Spawning Warning
-
Fixed Base Quick Slots Being Removed
-
Fixed Burst Fire Shot Count
-
Fixed Item’s Dropped On Same Slots not Displaying
-
Fixed Stuck In Reload When No Space Found During Reload
-
Fixed Magazine Ammo Count
-
Fixed Using Players Remove From Holding Item
-
Fixed Auto Fire Single Shot Fire Rate
-
Fixed Remove Attachment Ignoring Item Restrictions
-
Fixed Selling Container Items to Vendors not destroying item inventory
-
Fixed External Inventories Not Closing on Destroy
-
Fixed Destroyed Weapon Stuck In Attack
-
Fixed Attachment Stuck in Use
-
Fixed Quick Slots not Removing Correctly
-
Fixed Inventories Spawning New Items on Save Load
-
Fixed Destroyed Build Part Destroying Previews
-
Fixed In Game Menu Stuck After Respawn
-
Fixed Low Range Weapons Firing Backward
-
Fixed Mouse Capture on Main Menu
-
Fixed Detached Holdable when Character Moves Large Distances
-
Low Triangle count on background mountains causing them to look blocky
-
One of the Player spawn points inside Military spawn area
-
Some badly placed rocks and water
Changed files in this update