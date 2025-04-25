Two new engines in this update:

-Stone Compression is a mathematically ideal dynamic compressor. Compressors make loud sounds quieter and quiet sounds louder, and are most useful for equalising the volume of natural sounds like voices.

-Gothic Limiter will boost and limit the sound to a fixed Ceiling level, scaling everything between Floor and Sky to fit between Floor and Ceiling. Along with the Stone Compressor, this is another way to boost and equalise volume.

-The render format options, depth and stereo status are now stored between sessions.

And a few smaller changes.

Happy Sound Making,

Mark