Bug Fixes:

• Fixed the incorrect positioning of Beatrice’s dialogue box during the battle against Mikail.

• Corrected the turn duration description for the Heart Ability: Righteous Magic.

• Added an experience reward to the side quest: For the Caesar!

• Fixed a dialogue error where Jake fails to recognize the protagonist as a Mongrel.

New Content:

• Strange Bunny Person now occasionally offers randomized respec advice at the retraining location.

• Players can now enter the Act III camp; however, much of the content is still unfinished, so exploration of Act III is not yet fully available.

Balance Adjustments:

• The optional boss Chromatic Demon no longer regenerates health, except in its Flame form.

• Magical skin traits like Stoneskin now only apply to physical-type attacks.

• Regular Atercarapax demons will no longer use the spell Transformation.

Other Changes:

• Streamlined the tutorial content at the start of the game.

• Reworded the descriptions for Power Attack and Reckless Power Attack to improve clarity.

• Moved the camp system button on the world map to the bottom-right corner.

Additional Notes:

• The new PC is still having various issues, so I may need some time to adjust.

• The first side quest of Act III, Arena Champion, has just been completed.



