Bug Fixes:
• Fixed the incorrect positioning of Beatrice’s dialogue box during the battle against Mikail.
• Corrected the turn duration description for the Heart Ability: Righteous Magic.
• Added an experience reward to the side quest: For the Caesar!
• Fixed a dialogue error where Jake fails to recognize the protagonist as a Mongrel.
New Content:
• Strange Bunny Person now occasionally offers randomized respec advice at the retraining location.
• Players can now enter the Act III camp; however, much of the content is still unfinished, so exploration of Act III is not yet fully available.
Balance Adjustments:
• The optional boss Chromatic Demon no longer regenerates health, except in its Flame form.
• Magical skin traits like Stoneskin now only apply to physical-type attacks.
• Regular Atercarapax demons will no longer use the spell Transformation.
Other Changes:
• Streamlined the tutorial content at the start of the game.
• Reworded the descriptions for Power Attack and Reckless Power Attack to improve clarity.
• Moved the camp system button on the world map to the bottom-right corner.
Additional Notes:
• The new PC is still having various issues, so I may need some time to adjust.
• The first side quest of Act III, Arena Champion, has just been completed.
