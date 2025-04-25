

Cover Art by Berry.

Good day, Wild Ones!

A hotfix is rolling out on April 25, 2025. Ingame matches won't be affected by this update. However matchmaking may not function normally during the process. Please exit the game, complete the update, and launch your game client again.

Patch Note

Optimizations

Further fine-tuned the matchmaking mechanism based on current server status.

SA Servers: Maintenance completed, now back online.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Erwin’s Q ability did not maintain proper connections with allies when activated.

Fixed an issue where Uly’s Ultimate left behind lingering burrowing sound effects.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Optical Tactical Scope prevented Akai Hime’s Q ability from triggering stealth when used in smoke.

Fixed an issue where Uly's primary weapon model incorrectly appeared on his right paw during his ultimate ability cast.

Fixed an animation glitch that occurred when Erwin’s Q ability was interrupted by Norman’s Q ability.

Fixed an issue where Erwin’s E ability would behave abnormally after being revived if the ability was cast the moment she was knocked down.

We’ve integrated the ingame channel survey into the game client. Feel free to share your suggestions and report any bugs you encounter. We’ll identify and address issues based on your feedback. https://wjx.cn/vm/hjG3A7d.aspx

Combat Cat Studio

Follow us on social media:

Twitter/X https://twitter.com/WildAssaultGame

Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/wildassault.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WildAssault

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@WildAssault

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@wildassault

Discord https://discord.gg/WildAssault