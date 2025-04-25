Hi!

The first really big update for the public version of Solar Wave is ready!

Without putting it in the back drawer, a list of changes:

Hostile Space - The space around the player is now populated by Terroxenos. The hostile life form has its own stations, planets, and economy. The development of territories will no longer be an easy walk.

Enemy attacks - the logic of attacking enemy fleets has changed, they can still invade directly into the player's territory, but in most cases they will raid from their possessions.

Defensive stations - The addition of opponents on the map led to the formation of a front line and the division into rear and peripheral systems. In this regard, the first defensive stations have been added to the game, which can strengthen defenses in key positions.

Imperial Troops are the first alternative population type introduced in the game. Troops can be trained on your planets in a special structure. They serve on defensive platforms and in most imperial fleets. Troops are not used in amphibious operations yet , but it can significantly reduce incoming damage.

Interface improvements - numerous UI improvements, now it should be a little easier to understand what is happening in the game.

As well as a bunch of other minor edits.

I hope you enjoy the updates in the game, and I'm also looking forward to your feedback and comments!