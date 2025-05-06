 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18236416
Update notes via Steam Community

1.1.16

Optimization.
Increased the minimum interval between the playback of the falling thunder sound effect It is now less jarring
The detection radius of the tentacle's split attack is now affected by the affect radius parameter as well

Fixes.
Fixed the issue where the handle might not be able to use potions after reading the file.
Fixed Thunder Tentacle's attack not triggering Thunder Crystals.
Fixed Thunder Troll's melee attack not triggering Thunder Crystallization
Fixed an issue where King's Skull's Splitting Bomb would bounce in place when it overlapped with the target, resulting in infinite splitting.
Fixed an issue where the Bone Spur Drill Bug would drill into the ground when it overlapped with the target, resulting in a stuck level.
Fixed the issue where using Lightning Rush on the floor of the carousel in Chapter 4 would not exit the carousel's area of influence, resulting in faster and faster speeds.
Fixed an issue where the laser display of the Ancient Spider was off.
Fixed an issue where map decorations were placed in the wrong theme

