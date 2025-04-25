Hey

New update 0.3.12 is here! We've been busy improving the care your little (and big!) monsters receive, making hatching even smoother, and giving those pesky bugs the boot once again

Monster Care Simulator 0.3.12 – Changelog

Employee Behavior Improvements

Employees can now treat monsters with multiple health issues without dropping them in the garden.

Assistants and cashiers will prioritize placing monsters in available beds instead of dropping them in the garden.

Players can now pick up any monster at a station, even if an assistant has reserved it.

Hatching Enhancements

Introduced two new monster drops.

Added support for hatching previously un-hatchable monsters.

Bug Fixes

Added missing localization entries

Improved employee navigation by adjusting collisions around stations.

Added possibility to move hatchers while they are hatching

Employees now fully heal monsters affected by fire, preventing repeated treatment attempts.

Resolved crash occurring when selecting "Save and Quit."

Fixed issue where the "Press Enter to go to next day" prompt persisted, and the recap page was not displayed.

Addressed receptionist softlock/bug.

Corrected localization not appearing for employees at max level upon loading a save.

Fixed monsters getting stuck near furnitures.

Resolved minor visual issues

Hey there, just a little message from the devs!

If you’re enjoying the game, leaving a short review on Steam really helps us and makes the game more visible

It means a lot to us!

And next week, we’ll reveal the brand-new roadmap for the game! Exciting things ahead