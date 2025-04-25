 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18236294 Edited 25 April 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

o all dear players:
Today (April 25, 2025), we officially launched the game's major version update! Thank you all for your patience and valuable suggestions.
This update focuses on optimizing the guidance and user experience issues previously reported by players, with the following main updates:

  1. Refactoring Game Guidance System - Optimizing Guidance Interaction Process
  2. Remake game sound effects to enhance interaction and immersion in the scene
  3. Add "Strange Stories" - including task guidance, task introduction, customs introduction, etc
  4. Several new achievements have been added - enriching game challenges and collecting fun
    We deeply understand that our previous shortcomings have caused a poor experience for everyone, and once again we sincerely apologize to all players. This update is the first step in our continuous optimization. In the future, we will continue to listen to players' voices and continuously improve the game.
    Thank you to every player for their support and tolerance!
    HHGame Studio
    April 25, 2025

