Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.22.1

This is a bigger update, compared to previous small patches. I wanted to take some time to add something substantial. Will probably release these bigger updates each week or two in the future.

New content:

Dark and mysterious gate in the cave of the Necromancer are now active! You are going to need to gather three unique items to open them though. If you want some hint, here it is: Check out Lazarian temple again, and replay Elsmut and Void quests, trying to make the worst choices

New type of abilities - tear of the gods abilities. They become available only if you choose to break tear artifacts and consume their power. At the moment only 2 abilities available, but the list will grow in the future

Added two new world bosses for Tranquil Strand zone

Added a few new enemy groups on the beach for pirates and Lazarian. Pirate ships now have fixed collisions and some pirates on them

Added missing cutscenes for Underwater Throne dungeon

Two new achievements

Gameplay changes:

You can now see all available abilities without putting skill points into skill bar first

Added voice volume slider

Increased health for some bosses in multiplayer

World events now scale their objectives for amount of players in game. This makes making most world events quicker in solo and longer in groups

Killing Mervin will now give you your house

Flying with storm magic now allow to fly down with X button and increase speed with new talent

Earth elemental now scales from conjuring magic aswell as minion power

Fire scales with dot damage stat correctly

Mask of the ocean now correctly summons water elementals

Changed warhorn effects for more appropriate

Aimed shot now pierces through enemies but doesnt pierce through solid objects

Wind cooldown and mana price increased

Bug fixes:

Fixed game reading input while typing character names

Void quest now correctly completes after killing Gerhart in the Hallucination way

Fixed bleed applying to bleed immune enemies

Fixed visual bug happening after triggering dog petting cutscene too many times

Fixed few visual bugs with Dog's honor quest

Fixed bugs with two players talking with different NPCs in coop at the same time

Fixed companion names not saving sometimes

Fixed staff projectiles impacting player model sometimes

Fixed visual bugs with flickering in the world

Fixed the problem with createing the game when the same game was already created in lobby

Fixed the problem with not rebinding swith weapon key in main menu

Fixed the problem with enemy loot not appearing sometimes

Fixed health and mana regeneration during sleeping

Fixed wrong damage calculations for some bard abilities

Fixed few small bugs and issues

Thank you for your support!