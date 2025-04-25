Hello everyone!

Another big update. This time campaign content!

I'm honestly a bit tired after testing everything until 4am so let's get straight to the point!

What's new?

Expanded campaign with more quests focused on the new units - Arachnids. It's very clear now the game wants to be an open world with points of interest you can visit. Glad to know I'm on the right track.

Campaign tool now allows for node changes, without spoiling anything it's growing to be a nice RPG tool, I need to prepare an interface to release publicly.

New units, new skills.

I believe I've fixed many bugs, let's find out how many new ones pop up! Some evil nemesis bugs are squashed. Bread problems are gone!

This is the plan now and it's going pretty good so far!

I'll probably create a new BETA TEST branch where brave volunteers can test the newest updates before they become public. Simple reason. These updates will be drastic and I've already heard voices it's annoying when a new update erases your progress every other week.

Things are looking fun!

Thank you,

Arek