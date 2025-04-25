Today's patch fixes a couple of issues from yesterday's update, and adds a quality-of-life improvement to fence selection.

Improvements

You can now select a continuous row/column of fences by double tapping the move/delete key on the same one. Only fences that are the same as the selected one will be chosen.

Bugfixes:

Added collision to Dragonfruit tree

Changed text chat action to be on-press again, instead of on-release. This change was made to avoid some issues with Steam Deck text input dialog. We've solved it in a different way, so it can go back to be on-press.

We're also taking the chance to announce that the game's price will be increased soon. As we're coming close to the 1.0 release, we're increasing the price to what will be the game's final asking price.

This change will be done probably next week, so now it's a good time to get the game at the cheapest it will be in a long while.