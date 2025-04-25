 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18236252 Edited 25 April 2025 – 09:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's patch fixes a couple of issues from yesterday's update, and adds a quality-of-life improvement to fence selection.

Improvements

  • You can now select a continuous row/column of fences by double tapping the move/delete key on the same one. Only fences that are the same as the selected one will be chosen.

Bugfixes:

  • Added collision to Dragonfruit tree

  • Changed text chat action to be on-press again, instead of on-release. This change was made to avoid some issues with Steam Deck text input dialog. We've solved it in a different way, so it can go back to be on-press.

We're also taking the chance to announce that the game's price will be increased soon. As we're coming close to the 1.0 release, we're increasing the price to what will be the game's final asking price.
This change will be done probably next week, so now it's a good time to get the game at the cheapest it will be in a long while.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2418521
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2418522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link