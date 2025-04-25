 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18236216 Edited 25 April 2025 – 09:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization of the damage pop up, more things you can see at:

https://eternalsurvival.crazycircuitgamesstudio.com/optimizing-damage-flood/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3618401
  • Loading history…
