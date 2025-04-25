 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18235978 Edited 25 April 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Grab the game during the launch week for a 15% Discount or check out the updated Demo.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3331370/Cardinal_Sequence/

A big thank you to everyone who has shown interest in the game and who have helped me improve it since the first playtests.

I started working on the idea for Cardinal Sequence around a year ago as an experimental solo project. I hope I was able to create a fun game during that time.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Cardinal Sequence and any future projects.

Thank You,
Sven (Exonaut)

