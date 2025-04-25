Grab the game during the launch week for a 15% Discount or check out the updated Demo.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3331370/Cardinal_Sequence/
A big thank you to everyone who has shown interest in the game and who have helped me improve it since the first playtests.
I started working on the idea for Cardinal Sequence around a year ago as an experimental solo project. I hope I was able to create a fun game during that time.
Stay tuned for more updates regarding Cardinal Sequence and any future projects.
Thank You,
Sven (Exonaut)
