Hey settlers 👋

We've rolled out a small hotfix to address an issue in the editor and with the x120 speed hotkey.

Fixed an issue where the game could crash in the editor when inspecting the animal data while there was no animal data generated yet.

Fixed an issue where the time slider could not be set to x120 (x1200) speed with a custom hot key binding.

Thanks for the reports and your ongoing support!

Your Team Kerzoven 🥰