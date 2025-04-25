 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18235885 Edited 25 April 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here are the minor patch notes for April 25th.

System
While Overdrive is active, the critical hit chance increases by 100.
If the critical hit chance exceeds 100, half of the excess amount is converted to critical hit damage.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2825411
