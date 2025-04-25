【The game opens slowly】
Steam Settings - Download - Auto Shader Selection Off
【Main Repair】
Fixed after the last adaptation of the controller. Causing some keyboard washout players to experience keyboard failure or drift at certain times,
This time it is also compatible with the keyboard, wasd can be used normally and pagination will also take effect,
There was no feedback in the short term, so I thought there was no problem. Everyone can discuss it in the discussion group or update the announcement.
(I don't want to say that I optimized a certain operation and it actually affected players on the other side)
【Regarding the default recommended equipment for the system】
I strongly advise against using [Recommended Equipment]
It only selects equipment with high numerical values (which may be slightly useful in the early stages, but is generally incorrect in the later stages), and does not choose mechanisms. It is far less powerful than your own combination.
Try different combinations of equipment, and you will find new world.
【Regarding Dialogue】
Some players have reported skipping in the conversation. I want to say that he doesn't have it. If you carefully compare it, you can find that the preface is accompanied by the postscript,
Just after accelerating, he will jump a bit, appearing as if he has jumped a line, which does not affect the normal progress of the plot.
【Regarding the Winning Method of Gomoku】
First hand oblique angle 12354
Players who really don't understand the small game of Gomoku can figure it out themselves
Some players have developed a 10 step winning strategy, which is basically the same.
Of course, you can also play Go with it through WeChat mini programs or similar platforms.
【Text Content Repair】
- Optimized the issue where an NPC always blocks the path when walking at Zhang Fei Manor. Now he will stay there and walk back and forth without affecting the player's normal journey.
- Fixed some initial year and year errors (writing the first year of Chuping, which is a bit outrageous. We will also pay attention to some historical year issues in the future and fix them together in the second weekly update)
- Fixed the issue of incorrect ticket description given by Canglan Fantasy Realm
- Fixed the issue where in special circumstances, if a player goes fishing after descending Changshan, they still cannot fish in Qinghe South
- The previous update in Jizhou added that if you haven't found a destiny or Spring and Autumn formula in Changshan, you can buy it again at the Jizhou Treasure Store. The criterion is if you haven't bought it before.
- Fixed a traffic issue north of Zhuojun
- Slightly optimized the map at the Tree of the Underworld in Sizhou.
- Bamboo shoot collection has been added to some maps.
- Fixed a description error after Anping defeated the Yellow Turban
Thank you for your support. I can only say that Xu Rong and Dong Bai have already completed the second week's progress.
