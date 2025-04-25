【The game opens slowly】

Steam Settings - Download - Auto Shader Selection Off

【Main Repair】

Fixed after the last adaptation of the controller. Causing some keyboard washout players to experience keyboard failure or drift at certain times,

This time it is also compatible with the keyboard, wasd can be used normally and pagination will also take effect,

There was no feedback in the short term, so I thought there was no problem. Everyone can discuss it in the discussion group or update the announcement.

(I don't want to say that I optimized a certain operation and it actually affected players on the other side)

【Regarding the default recommended equipment for the system】

I strongly advise against using [Recommended Equipment]

It only selects equipment with high numerical values (which may be slightly useful in the early stages, but is generally incorrect in the later stages), and does not choose mechanisms. It is far less powerful than your own combination.

Try different combinations of equipment, and you will find new world.

【Regarding Dialogue】

Some players have reported skipping in the conversation. I want to say that he doesn't have it. If you carefully compare it, you can find that the preface is accompanied by the postscript,

Just after accelerating, he will jump a bit, appearing as if he has jumped a line, which does not affect the normal progress of the plot.

【Regarding the Winning Method of Gomoku】

First hand oblique angle 12354

Players who really don't understand the small game of Gomoku can figure it out themselves

Some players have developed a 10 step winning strategy, which is basically the same.

Of course, you can also play Go with it through WeChat mini programs or similar platforms.

【Text Content Repair】