 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18235795 Edited 25 April 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Graphics have been changed to make it easier to see where small transfer crystals are headed. Added a feature to display hints about companion weapon events.
Changed the specifications so that a message appears when examining the small transfer crystals at the entrances and exits of the tower and additional stages.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3325291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link