Thanks for your feedback! Here’s what’s been fixed in this update :

🌾 Tall grass rendering issue: After loading a save, some tall grass could appear in front of the other object instead of at the correct layer. This should now display properly !

🪓 Crazy lumberjack event: It didn't take the time of day into account when adjusting gathering speed. This behavior has been fixed and now properly reflects day cycle effects.

Keep the feedback coming and enjoy the game !