A dark spell has been cast... and something wicked (and sexy) this way comes!

🧙‍♀️ New Outfit: The Witch

Conjure up some chaos with this seductive new outfit! Comes with full animation data so you can strut your stuff in style. Sexy clothing included, cauldron not.

🎒 Inventory Update

The Witch outfit is now officially part of your wardrobe arsenal. Mix, match, and enchant your enemies (or lovers).

🧾 Questing Just Got Juicier

Now you’ll earn sweet, sweet EXP for completing quests. Level up your lust and become even more unstoppable in the apocalypse.

😈 New Character: Dennis (Demon)

He’s hot, he’s horned, and he’s got the moves. Meet Dennis, the demon with a devilish grin and full animation data. Is he friend, foe… or something more?