Hi everyone,

Here is one more surprise round of balance adjustments since we found some more things we would like to address!

For those of you who don’t own Backpack Battles yet: It is currently on sale for 10% off!

This is your best chance to get it because the upcoming price increase from $12.99 to $14.99 on May 3rd.

We wanted to increase the price in tandem with the 1.0 release, but because of Steam’s rules, we have to do this well in advance.

That being said, there will be news regarding the 1.0 very soon. 😉

P.S: Yes, achievements are coming with the full release. 🙂

Changelog for 0.9.40

Neutral

False Life: Maximum health bonus 25% -> 20%

It’s Slime Time!: Cooldown 1.8s -> 1.7s

Heavy Drinking: Speed bonus 70% -> 80%

Superspacious: Sales chance 30% -> 35%

Wolf Badge: Damage reduction 20% -> 22%

Snowcake: Cooldown 2.3s -> 2.1s

Mana Orb: Buffs gained 20 -> 25

Corrupted Crystal (Inventory): Cooldown 5s -> 4.7s

Rainbow Gooberts: Heal 25 -> 30

Pyromancer

Solaris: Heat duplication chance 15% -> 20%

Sun Shield: Damage blocked 15 -> 17

Phoenix: Health loss 11 -> 10

Berserker

Utility Pouch: Battle Rage duration 6s -> 5.5s

Reaper