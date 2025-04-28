Hello Admirals,

We're excited to announce that the Remaster Update is now live, just in time for the launch of the WarGames Fest, running from April 28 at 10:00 AM PDT to May 5!

This major update brings a host of new features, improvements, and fixes.

Check out the full changelog below for all the details.

v1.00.84 - April 28th, 2025

Game Engine

Modernised game engine and appearance.

Save Games

Savefiles should be fully compatible with the new version.

Games are now saved in the correct path for your documents folder (...\Documents\My Games\Rule the Waves 3). The first time it is run, it will copy all existing savefiles to the new correct save location if needed. It will leave a copy of the save files in the old location.

Preferences

Added dark mode options (Preferences/Sound and video). The user can now choose between four different display styles, two light and two dark.

User Interface

The division editor is now part of the main screen and the functionaliy is found under the tab "Fleet organization".

Ship Designer - Graphics Interface

You now select the active superstructure layer from a list.

Replaced the asymmetric superstructure checkbox with a mirror checkbox.

When the mirror checkbox is checked, all points will be mirrored immediately when they are placed. You can click on either side of the centerline, and the point placed will be mirrored on the other side.

If the mirror checkbox is unchecked, you can do a feature on one side of the centreline, like a CV island. No mirroring takes place.

You can now click the color boxes for the superstructure layers to directly change the fill color of a layer.

Saves the custom colors used in the color picker in the design screen som they are available next time the game is run.

The color picker will have the color of the current layer selected.

You can now set the superstructure layer on which a visual is drawn (right click in the list in the ship design screen). Note: This might cause some visual details on a few ships to be over or under other elements. This has no effect on gameplay, but may look strange.

Display of fire arcs for submerged torpedo tubes improved.

Ship Design

Made some adjustments to DD design weights to make US flush decker destroyers possible.

Reduced the weight discount for fire control on cruisers. If you want battleship grade fire control on a cruiser, it should cost you (Looking at you Kriegsmarine).

Ship designs named with space and number at the end, for example 'Subchaser 2', will not be suggested as names for the actual ships.

Fixed a bug with BE being set to 1 inch when doing an auto carrier conversion.

Fixed a bug with the weight gained from reducing CT and BU armor in a rebuild being restored in subsequent rebuilds.

Fixed a bug with the heavy AA value not updating properly in the ship design screen.

Strategic Layer

Reduced the crew quality penalty for ships under rebuild.

Fixed a bug with budget becoming negative in unusual circumstances.

Events

Choosing mobilize in the rising tensions event will now actually mobilize your fleet.

Aircraft

Added an option to stop automatic upgrades of aircraft type for air units.

Fixed a bug that could cause occasional error messages when an AI nation was trying to buy aircraft from other nations.

Submarines

The reliabilty value for new submarines is now shown under construction in the submarine list.

Battle Generation

Fixed the invasion problem for Norway.

Fixed a bombardment target wrongly being in Africa in one of the France vs Germany battles.

Officers

Fixed a bug where officers could have the same name.

Added rank icons to the officer list (makes it easier to figure out the rank in a language you do not know).

Fixed a bug that could cause access violation if there was a battle in an area without a commanding admiral.

Battle Resolution

Fixed a bug with ships firing AP from secondary guns even if no AP shells were available on board.

Prevented last minute reloading of weapon mounts when a ship is already sinking (makes no difference in gameplay but it looks silly in the log).

BUY IT NOW:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2008100/Rule_the_Waves_3/