25 April 2025 Build 18235572 Edited 25 April 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, I am pleased to announce the release of the new update version 0.13.0, this update contains several points detailed here:

  • Added a skate shop

  • Added about sixty skateboard designs

  • Adding signs to spawn your skateboard

  • Added the skateboard driving system

  • Map update with skate shop and signs

  • Updated the tutorial with the skateboard

  • Fixed a bug when using cleaning or repair tables that did not return controls

Thanks for the feedback I've received. If you have any suggestions or encounter any problems, please feel free to contact me.

