Hello, I am pleased to announce the release of the new update version 0.13.0, this update contains several points detailed here:

Added a skate shop

Added about sixty skateboard designs

Adding signs to spawn your skateboard

Added the skateboard driving system

Map update with skate shop and signs

Updated the tutorial with the skateboard

Fixed a bug when using cleaning or repair tables that did not return controls

Thanks for the feedback I've received. If you have any suggestions or encounter any problems, please feel free to contact me.